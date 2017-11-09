Trump voter fraud commission is sued — by one of its own commissioners
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Democratic member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity filed suit against the commission in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning, alleging that its Republican leadership has intentionally excluded him from deliberations and violated federal transparency laws.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion