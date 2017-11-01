Quantcast

Trump vows ‘extreme vetting’ after Manhattan attack

Newsweek

01 Nov 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to ramp up “extreme” vetting of those entering the United States, tweeting out his intentions hours after a driver intentionally mowed down cyclists in his hometown of New York. … eight people died and more were injured in a surprise attack near the World Trade Center. Trump initially began tweeting soon after the driver, identified…

