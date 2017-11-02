Quantcast

Trump wants you to bail out big coal

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
US President Donald Trump told supporters at a campaign-style rally in West Virginia that alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election is a "fake story" that is "demeaning to all of us" (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

The Trump administration wants to force electricity customers to pay for a $10.6 billion annual bailout of the failing coal and nuclear industries through surcharges on their monthly energy bills. The quietly announced proposal would require ratepayers to fully underwrite a new mandate that coal and nuclear plants hold a minimum of 90 days’ worth of fuel on-site under the false premise of providing security from power outages.

