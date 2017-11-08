Trump was the biggest loser of Tuesday’s elections
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump backed two Republican candidates for governor and both lost —prompting the president to immediately distance himself from his own horrible loss. “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted Tuesday night after GOP candidate Gillespie lost badly in Virginia to Lt.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion