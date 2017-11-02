Trump women’s ambassador pick says ‘Frozen’ is anti-men
President Donald Trump’s likely pick for the Global Women’s Issues ambassador has a bone to pick with Frozen, the beloved Disney movie she says is decidedly anti-men. Penny Nance, president and CEO of the conservative Christian nonprofit Concerned Women for America, reposted her “Fox & Friends” critique of the popular film on Wednesday as groups opposed to her nomination rallied against her.
