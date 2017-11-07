Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s bodyguard to be questioned about dossier claims

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 12:32 ET                   
Former bodyguard Keith Schiller (left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP.

Almost a year to the day since Donald Trump’s election victory, details about the allegations in the so-called “pee tape” dossier could be set to emerge, as the president’s former longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller will be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee about a 2013 trip his boss took to Moscow.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Dumbest Trump family member’: Internet roasts Don Jr for repeatedly telling Republicans to vote on wrong day
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+