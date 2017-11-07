Trump’s bodyguard to be questioned about dossier claims
Almost a year to the day since Donald Trump’s election victory, details about the allegations in the so-called “pee tape” dossier could be set to emerge, as the president’s former longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller will be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee about a 2013 trip his boss took to Moscow.
