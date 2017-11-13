Trump’s HHS pick Alex Azar worked for groups suing to keep drug pricing secret
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump was an outspoken critic of pharmaceutical companies and high drug prices. He told prospective voters that he’d allow Medicaid to negotiate with drug companies. President-elect Trump said Big Pharma was “getting away with murder” with its exorbitant prices for drugs and said he would bring those costs down.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion