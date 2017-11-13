Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s HHS pick Alex Azar worked for groups suing to keep drug pricing secret

International Business Times

13 Nov 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
Trump Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Alex Azar (Screen cap).

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump was an outspoken critic of pharmaceutical companies and high drug prices. He told prospective voters that he’d allow Medicaid to negotiate with drug companies. President-elect Trump said Big Pharma was “getting away with murder” with its exorbitant prices for drugs and said he would bring those costs down.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Pence denied Trump campaign was ‘in cahoots’ with WikiLeaks — the same day Jr sent out a link provided by WikiLeaks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+