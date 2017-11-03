Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s State Department could be paving way to deport 300,000 Central Americans by Thanksgiving

Newsweek

03 Nov 2017 at 22:51 ET                   
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles, on February 7, 2017

More than 300,000 Central Americans and Haitians living in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) no longer need to be safeguarded from deportation, the U.S. Department of State informed Homeland Security officials this week, ahead of a much-anticipated DHS announcement regarding the protection’s renewal or revocation.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rob Reiner perfectly smacks down Jeffrey Lord : ‘He’s already spinning himself into the ground!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+