Trump’s State Department could be paving way to deport 300,000 Central Americans by Thanksgiving
More than 300,000 Central Americans and Haitians living in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) no longer need to be safeguarded from deportation, the U.S. Department of State informed Homeland Security officials this week, ahead of a much-anticipated DHS announcement regarding the protection’s renewal or revocation.
