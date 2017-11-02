Trump’s tax cut would be smaller than Obama’s
President Donald Trump wants his base to believe that his proposed tax cut is “ the biggest ever in the history of this country,” and that his predecessor, President Obama, only raised taxes over his two terms in office. None of that is true. President Obama’s “American Taxpayer Relief Act,” signed in 2013, cemented a tax…
