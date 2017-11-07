Tufts students want school to break up with the Mooch
More than 200 Tufts University students and alumni are pushing to get Anthony Scaramucci removed from a college advisory board in the wake of his brief stint in the White House, his profanity-filled New Yorker interview and the recent Holocaust-related poll circulated by his Scaramucci Post website.
