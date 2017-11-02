University Of Iowa student charged for hacking grades and stealing tests
A former student and collegiate wrestler at the University of Iowa was arrested and charged by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his role in a hacking scheme in which he allegedly stole copies of tests and modified grades for himself and several of his classmates. Trevor Graves, a 22-year-old Colorado native, was…
