Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

University Of Iowa student charged for hacking grades and stealing tests

International Business Times

02 Nov 2017 at 07:29 ET                   
Trevor Graves (hawkeyesports.com)

A former student and collegiate wrestler at the University of Iowa was arrested and charged by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his role in a hacking scheme in which he allegedly stole copies of tests and modified grades for himself and several of his classmates. Trevor Graves, a 22-year-old Colorado native, was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s midnight rage tweet shows he’s having ‘complete breakdown’ over Russia probe: MSNBC’s Mika
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+