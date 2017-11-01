Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US lawmakers reach agreement on new North Korea sanctions

Reuters

01 Nov 2017 at 18:07 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday said they agreed on a new package of sanctions on North Korea, and that the Senate Banking Committee would act on the legislation next week.

Among other things, the “Otto Warmbier Banking Restrictions Involving North Korea Act of 2017,” named after a U.S. student who died after he was imprisoned in North Korea, would strengthen and expand existing sanctions and strengthen Congress’ oversight of North Korea sanctions.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Nicolle Wallace rips Trump’s attempt to downplay Manafort’s role: ‘Idiocy and incompetence’ is not a legal defense
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+