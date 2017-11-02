Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News, World
US lawmakers urge EPA to enact ‘well-rounded biofuels policies’
02 Nov 2017 at 09:45 ET
A bipartisan group of U.S. House lawmakers has called on the Environmental Protection Agency to recognize “the significant pitfalls and costs” of renewable fuel standards in its future rulemaking and called for “well-rounded” biofuels policies.

“We look forward to working with you to put forth well-rounded biofuels policies that reflect market realities and benefit American families and businesses,” the 64 lawmakers wrote EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in a letter dated Nov. 1 and reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

