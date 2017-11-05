US military insists invasion of North Korea needed to stop nukes
U.S. Military Says Invasion of NK Needed To Stop Nukes
A ground invasion by the U.S. military is the only way to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In late September, Rep. Ted Lieu and Rep. Ruben Gallego, both Democrats and veterans of the U.S. military, sent a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis highlighting their concerns about the prospect of war with North Korea.
