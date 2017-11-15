Vice staffers used work agreement to harass: report
Some Vice staffers used a workplace agreement to justify sexually harassing employees, according to a new report. New workers at the hipster media company had to sign a “Non-Traditional Workplace Agreement” stating they were okay with the businesses’ often racy culture, including its content and office atmosphere, when joining the team.
