Video posted of hijab being removed from student’s head sparks outrage
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A teacher at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, was suspended Wednesday after she reportedly posted a video on social media of someone removing a student’s hijab. The video was recorded inside a classroom at the New Vision Academy Charter School and was posted on Snapchat with the caption “pretty hair,” according to NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion