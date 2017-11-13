Quantcast

Video posted of hijab being removed from student’s head sparks outrage

13 Nov 2017 at 07:26 ET                   

A teacher at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, was suspended Wednesday after she reportedly posted a video on social media of someone removing a student’s hijab. The video was recorded inside a classroom at the New Vision Academy Charter School and was posted on Snapchat with the caption “pretty hair,” according to NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

