File Photo: Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

Democrats vying for seats in the House may have a leg up on their Republican competitors in 2018. Fifty-one percent of registered voters said that if the midterm elections were to take place today, they would vote for Democratic candidates, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll.