Warriors want Popovich, not Trump, to win in 2020

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (Photo: Screen capture)

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and player Steph Curry believe the NBA has a figure worthy of running for office against President Donald Trump in 2020. Kerr won two of his five championships as a player at the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich, who he believes is capable of being as successful in the Oval Office.…

