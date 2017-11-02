Warriors want Popovich, not Trump, to win in 2020
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Warriors coach Steve Kerr and player Steph Curry believe the NBA has a figure worthy of running for office against President Donald Trump in 2020. Kerr won two of his five championships as a player at the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich, who he believes is capable of being as successful in the Oval Office.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion