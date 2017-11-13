WATCH: Giant Swastika-armed Trump effigy burned in Philippines on second day of protests
An effigy of President Donald Trump was set on fire by protesters in Manila on Monday, marking the second consecutive day of protests against the American leader. The 13-feet-tall model featured four swastika-style rotating arms, each holding a different item: a gun, a nuclear missile, an excavator and a sack of dollars, with a smaller effigy of Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte cowering behind it.
Watch below:
Protesters in Manila, Philippines, burned a spinning Trump-like swastika.pic.twitter.com/xZg7VwLP9f
— Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) November 13, 2017
