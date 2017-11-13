Quantcast

WATCH: Giant Swastika-armed Trump effigy burned in Philippines on second day of protests

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 05:40 ET                   
Swastika-armed Trump effigy burned in Philippines (Photo: Screen capture/Twitter)

An effigy of President Donald Trump was set on fire by protesters in Manila on Monday, marking the second consecutive day of protests against the American leader. The 13-feet-tall model featured four swastika-style rotating arms, each holding a different item: a gun, a nuclear missile, an excavator and a sack of dollars, with a smaller effigy of Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte cowering behind it.

Watch below:

