Watch: Maxine Waters conduct ‘impeach 45’ chant

Newsweek

14 Nov 2017 at 15:39 ET                   
Rep. Maxine Waters (MSNBC)

U.S. Representative Maxine Waters guided a crowd of powerful women, celebrities and other influencers in a raucous chant demanding the president’s impeachment Monday night in New York City. Waters, a California Democrat leading the charge to remove Donald Trump from office, was wrapping up her remarks at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards when she began shouting into the microphone.

