Watch: Maxine Waters conduct ‘impeach 45’ chant
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters guided a crowd of powerful women, celebrities and other influencers in a raucous chant demanding the president’s impeachment Monday night in New York City. Waters, a California Democrat leading the charge to remove Donald Trump from office, was wrapping up her remarks at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards when she began shouting into the microphone.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion