WATCH: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle slams Ivanka Trump for not speaking out against Roy Moore and sexual harassment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If Ivanka Trump plans to make a stand for women and against sexual harassers, “now is your moment,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said on Monday evening. Ruhle joined Ari Melber to talk about Roy Moore, after the Washington Post reported last Thursday that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion