Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle slams Ivanka Trump for not speaking out against Roy Moore and sexual harassment

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 22:29 ET                   
Anchor Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC (Screen capture)

If Ivanka Trump plans to make a stand for women and against sexual harassers, “now is your moment,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said on Monday evening. Ruhle joined Ari Melber to talk about Roy Moore, after the Washington Post reported last Thursday that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘That just seems moronic’: Cooper beats up on Trump booster Miller for claiming Don Jr was scared of WikiLeaks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+