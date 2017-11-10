Watchdogs file complaint against fake abortion clinic
A Massachusetts health clinic is posing as an abortion provider to deliberately deceive women into not terminating pregnancies, a pro-choice group claims. The Attleboro Women’s Health Center does not provide abortions, but rather uses underhanded tactics in attempts to prevent them, according to the Campaign for Accountability, which filed a complaint on Thursday with the state’s attorney general.
