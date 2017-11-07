Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What are the side effects of magic mushrooms? They might end up decriminalized in California

International Business Times

07 Nov 2017 at 18:20 ET                   
Psilocybin mushroom (Photo: Wikipedia commons)

A hopeful politician in California is trying to get something new on the ballot next year, psychedelic mushrooms. Kevin Saunders, a former heroin addict, told Vice that using the magic mushrooms helped him get clean from heroin and now he thinks that it could do the same for others as well.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Disturbing video shows MTA employee kicking and dragging unconscious man through subway car
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+