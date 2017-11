Undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a speech at the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces in Pyongyang (AFP)

What would it look like if the U.S. military launched a ground invasion of North Korea? Experts warn it could get “very bloody.” The Joint Chiefs of Staff recently said the only way to eliminate Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal with “complete certainty” would be to launch a ground invasion.