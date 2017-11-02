White student banned after hate crime charge
The University of Hartford has now banned the white student who reportedly posted online about how she smeared used tampons on her black roommate’s backpack and defiled her toothbrush. University President Greg Woodward notified the campus community that Brianna Rae Brochu, 18, is no longer a student and would “not be returning to the institution.”
