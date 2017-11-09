Who are the women accusing Louis C.K.?
As part of his stand-up routine, Louis C.K. cracked jokes about his extensive need to masturbate. But there are at least five women who did not find the comedian’s riffs funny. According to a New York Times article published Thursday, Louis C.K. allegedly touched himself in front of the women without their consent.
