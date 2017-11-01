Who is Sayfullo Saipov?

Sayfullo Saipov (Mugshot)

A man who drove a Home Depot truck down a bike path next to the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan in New York City Tuesday afternoon, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring dozens more, was identified by media as Sayfullo Saipov. … more, was identified by media as Sayfullo Saipov. The New York Police Department said officially only that it had captured a 29-year-old…