Why are US mass shootings getting deadlier?

A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Another day, another mass shooting in the United States. A lone gunman entered a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and opened fire with a Ruger assault rifle on Sunday morning. The result: 26 people dead—including children as young as five years old—and at least 20 more wounded in what is thought to be the fifth-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.