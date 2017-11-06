Why are US mass shootings getting deadlier?
Another day, another mass shooting in the United States. A lone gunman entered a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and opened fire with a Ruger assault rifle on Sunday morning. The result: 26 people dead—including children as young as five years old—and at least 20 more wounded in what is thought to be the fifth-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
