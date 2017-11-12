‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot punches back at accused sex abuser producer
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
‘Wonder Woman’ Punches Back Against Sexual Assault
Now Wonder Woman is taking on evil far closer to home. Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who starred in the summer blockbuster, reportedly said she would to leave the series if producer Brett Ratner isn’t completely removed from the franchise after allegations of sexual assault emerged against him last week, the New York Post reported.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion