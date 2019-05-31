Active shooter arrested in Virginia with 11 reported dead — six injured

An active shooter has been arrested in Virginia Beach, according to local police officials.

The shooting happened in the Municipal Center. Police believe that there was on only one shooter. The shooter opened fire at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

WTKR3 news reporter, Blaine Stewart, confirmed that as of now six victims were injured. Their condition is unknown.

Police Chief James Cervera confirmed there are 11 dead and six hospitalized with injuries,

According to the Associated Press, the shooting happened in building two of the Municipal Center, which is close to City Hall.

