DCReport Test

U.S. Senator Doug Jones has come out swinging against the man he beat at the polls in a 2017 special election. The Alabama Demcrat responded to failed GOP nominee Roy Moore‘s claim that should he enter the race he’ll beat Jones in 2020.

“It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017,” Jones tweeted Thursday. “Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore.”

And, in fact, Sen. Jones is correct.

President Donald Trump, who supported Moore, came [...]

