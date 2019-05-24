Quantcast

Democrats explode as Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs draconian ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ abortion ban into law

By - May 30, 2019
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website has a new column called “Political Confessional.” Every two weeks or so they take some random person’s unpopular opinion and publish it.

On Wednesday, the column advocated this unpopular opinion: “I Think Democrats Should Compromise On Abortion To Win Votes.”

On Thursday, Louisiana’s Democratic governor John Bel Edwards signed in to law a likely unconstitutional so-called “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban.

That’s what happens when Democrats compromise on abortion.

Gov. Bel Edwards has tried to advance some important progressive ideas, but Democrats – perhaps now more than at any time since Roe v. Wade was decided – must, without a doubt, support a woman’s right to choose, fully, 100%.

That’s what many on social media are saying right now, as they grapple with Louisiana becoming the eighth state this year to effectively ban abortion – and now, at the hands of a Democrat.

