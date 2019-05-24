Democrats explode as Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs draconian ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ abortion ban into law

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website has a new column called “Political Confessional.” Every two weeks or so they take some random person’s unpopular opinion and publish it.

On Wednesday, the column advocated this unpopular opinion: “I Think Democrats Should Compromise On Abortion To Win Votes.”

Political Confessional: I think Democrats should compromise on abortion to win votes. https://t.co/Ki9Qzg1aOd
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) May 29, 2019

On Thursday, Louisiana’s Democratic governor John Bel Edwards signed in to law a likely unconstitutional so-called “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban.

That’s what happens when Democrats compromise on abortion.

Gov. Bel Edwards has tried to advance some important progressive ideas, but Democrats – perhaps now more than at any time since Roe v. Wade was decided – must, without a doubt, support a woman’s right to choose, fully, 100%.

That’s what many on social media are saying right now, as they grapple with Louisiana becoming the eighth state this year to effectively ban abortion – and now, at the hands of a Democrat.

Regardless of your personal beliefs, no politician—Republican or Democrat—has the right to control women's bodies or involve themselves in women's health care decisions. Governor John Bel Edwards is turning his back on Louisiana women by signing this shameful bill. https://t.co/PdObQ2JZCT
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 30, 2019

John Bel Edwards. What a disgrace. You don't even have to be pro-choice to stand up against the brazenly unconstitutional things Republicans are trying to do with these heartbeat bills.
— Austin Swafford ❤ (@Astros290) May 29, 2019

John Bel Edwards is a wolf who doesn't care about women. #stoptheban
— Daisy Bates (@authoracbrown) May 30, 2019

Bel Edwards is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party. https://t.co/X0mrEUMTcH
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) May 30, 2019

He is no Democrat. Foul man who wants to return women to slavery. Forced childbirth is slavery. Gov. John Bel Edwards should be drummed out of the party. https://t.co/npbKp8G0iS
— Kathleen Craig Call your reps (202) 224-3121 (@Kathleen_Craig) May 30, 2019

BREAKING: Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, breaking with his own party. https://t.co/HwvavntzhB
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2019

I understand that Gov. John Bel Edwards is up for reelection this year. I guess he beleives that turning his back on the women of Louisiana is going to give him another four years. Its time for a Democrat to challenge the Governor! https://t.co/cNhgzNZCSI
— Ray Haywood (@RayHaywood3) May 30, 2019

This DINO needs to switch parties.#JohnBelEdwards #Dems

This DINO needs to switch parties.#JohnBelEdwards #Dems

Louisiana Moves to Ban Abortions After a Heartbeat Is Detected https://t.co/Ttw6AbuYjj
— Perry Nelson (@perry_nelson) May 29, 2019

