Doug Jones mocks Roy Moore’s ‘cowboy suit & little gun’ as failed GOP candidate weighs another run

Roy Moore pulls out a gun at a campaign rally before Alabama Republicans headed to the polls in the state's Senate GOP primary runoff (image via Christian Wilkie/Twitter).

U.S. Senator Doug Jones has come out swinging against the man he beat at the polls in a 2017 special election. The Alabama Demcrat responded to failed GOP nominee Roy Moore‘s claim that should he enter the race he’ll beat Jones in 2020.

“It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017,” Jones tweeted Thursday. “Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore.”

And, in fact, Sen. Jones is correct.

President Donald Trump, who supported Moore, came out publicly against him running again.

“I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. Many noted that Moore was credibly accused by three women of sexual misconduct, including acts of child molestation and attempted rape.

The Hill notes “Moore appeared defiant during a slate of interviews on Wednesday and is expected to make a decision about whether or not to enter the race next month.”

