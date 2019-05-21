Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

He opposes same-sex marriage and gay judges and he’s now one step closer to becoming a federal judge

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

21 May 2019 at 16:02 ET                   
Attorney Howard Nielson (Screen Capture)

Attorney Howard Nielson has argued that same-sex couples should not have the right to marry because marriage should be reserved for couples who will procreate – produce children. He’s argued that same-sex couples would not be capable parents. He argued in defense of California’s Prop 8. And he’s argued that the judge who decided California’s Prop 8 was unconstitutional was not capable of delivering an impartial ruling because he is gay and in a committed, long-term same-sex relationship.
Nielson has also argued against equal opportunity and affirmative action, argued that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, argued to uphold laws designed to make it even harder for women to obtain an abortion, and argued against common-sense gun laws designed to increase public safety.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

He has even defended torture and defended one of the authors of the infamous “torture memos” that President George W. Bush used to order the infliction of so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques,” including waterboarding, which is an international war crime. His remarks, (and his own “torture memo,”) in defense of his then-colleague were in support of the argument allowing torture.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

All that’s just for starters.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Federal judges, and even the U.S. Supreme Court, have handed down rulings in opposition to the arguments he has made.

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Lambda Legal produced this video in opposition to Nielson’s nomination last year:

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

On Tuesday all U.S. Senate Republicans (except Sen. Susan Collins) voted 52-47 to invoke cloture – end debate to allow a vote – on the nomination of Howard Nielson to become a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Utah.

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = false #

The full Senate will vote on Nielson’s nomination shortly. He is expected to be confirmed.

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = false #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = false #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time with Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+