Quantcast
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
AD-Free Login - Go Ad-Free & Join The Movement
Kansas Republican threatens to revoke press passes if papers report on people arrested protesting them
By - May 29, 2019

Republican state Senate President Susan Wagle tried to make a “Trump move” Wednesday when she threatened to revoke the press pass of Kansas City Star reporters. Her beef was that the reporters were likely to cover the arrest of protesters at the capitol.

Unfortunately for Wagle, threatening the press generally means the story will explode and go everywhere, humiliating the persons who made the threat.

According to local McClatchy editor Colleen Nelson, the Kansas City Star‘s lawyers had to send a letter explaining the Constitution to the leader who swore an oath to uphold it.

“Censoring the Kansas press are not only unconstitutional, but beneath your office,” attorney Bernard J. Rhodes said. It’s also a violation of her oath of office.

Raw Story is now on Instagram.
Click to follow!

Rhodes went on to cite court cases that uphold the right for reporters to report from the Capitol, proving that if Wagle moves forward with revoking press passes, a lawsuit will likely follow.

The protesters arrested were there to advocate that legislators allow Medicare expansion in the state of Kansas.

“At no time today was the press denied access to Senate proceedings. My staff was simply following instructions during a time of recess to ensure the safety of everyone in the chamber,” Wagle said, parsing words.

Instead, she made the threat to revoke press passes. She has not yet done so.

Read the full letter from the lawyer here.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Kansas Republican threatens to revoke press passes if papers report on people arrested protesting them
Newest Stories
Read more stories
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
Are you tired of Raw Story ads?

We are too. That's why we partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Cay Johnston to provide an offering that gives you Raw Story without ads and allows us more resources to do hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 