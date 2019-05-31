Meghan McCain accuses Donald Trump of ‘weaponizing’ her father’s legacy

Meghan McCain, a conservative co-host of “The View,” accused President Donald Trump of “weaponizing” her late father’s legacy in the wake of reports that the White House had instructed the U.S. Navy to obscure the warship USS John S. McCain ahead of the president’s visit to Japan.

“The president’ actions have consequences. And when you repeatedly are attacking my father . . . it creates a culture in the military where people are clearly fearful to show my father’s name in one way or another. That is what started this chain of events,” McCain said Thursday morning on the talk show.

The vessel in question was named after the father and grandfather of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a celebrated American war hero who has repeatedly drawn Trump’s ire. The senator’s name was added to the ship in 2018.

Trump denied he had anything to do with the reported directive to move the naval vessel out of his sight, although he also said the White House official who coordinated such efforts was “well-meaning.”

The president added that he was “very angry” with the late Republican senator, because of his vote to narrowly defeat a so-called “skinny” bill that would have repealed part of Obamacare in 2017. Trump emphasized he was not a fan of the Arizona senator in “any way, shape or form,” in part because of his support for the invasion of Iraq. Still, he said, his animosity toward McCain did not mean he would ever ask the Navy to move a ship.