The GOP is living on ‘borrowed time’: Conservative columnist

By - May 30, 2019
President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

The 2020 presidential race is showing that the GOP is living on “borrowed time.” Voting data shows that the younger generation seems to out vote the baby boomer generation. Conservative columnist for the Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin, explained how voter turnout would inevitably impact the GOP.

“Fewer older voters but higher turnout mean Republicans are living on borrowed time,” Rubin wrote.

She then went on to explain that voter suppression tactics used by the GOP are a “last-gasp effort” to keep their base.

“Turnout alone cannot stop the erosion of the older, whiter and more conservative generations’ dominance. The attempt to suppress voting among poorer and nonwhite voters (who tend to be younger and also more progressive) should be seen for what it is: a last-gasp effort to extend older and whiter generations’ disproportionate power in a country becoming more secular, more diverse and more progressive,” she said.

Adding, “More specifically, the percentage of conservative evangelicals — on whom the Republican Party is increasingly dependent — is shrinking as well.”

She then said Democrats best aim to beat Donald Trump in 2020 is to out vote him with the younger generations who tend to be more Liberal.

“The solution may not be to try to convert the unconvertible (who are immune to reason and marinated in Fox News propaganda) but rather to out vote them. That’s the task for Democrats in 2020 and beyond. Sure, in the long run, demographics will sink the current GOP, but (to paraphrase the quote attributed to John Maynard Keynes), in the long run our democracy could be dead,” she said.

Read the full column here.

