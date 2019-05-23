Trump angrily denies ‘raging’ at Pelosi and Schumer in rage tweet: ‘I was extremely calm!’

President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 14, 2019. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump angrily denied reports that he was “raging” in a White House meeting with Democratic leadership, which he cut short to go rant in the Rose Garden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), along with staffers who were present, said the president showed up angry to the infrastructure meeting, refused to shake hands and quickly left to deliver a self-pitying complaint about possible impeachment.

Trump, however, insisted those reports were wrong and attacked Pelosi and Schumer, along with the news media.

“I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer,” Trump tweeted, “knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press!”

I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

