Trump got ‘riled up’ by talk radio and rolled out tariffs over objections by economic team: report

52 mins ago

52 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s treasury secretary and top trade adviser reportedly opposed his plan for new tariffs on Mexican imports.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer don’t usually agree on economic policies, but both senior officials disagreed with the president’s punitive plan for tariffs, reported CNBC.

Trump announced the tariffs Thursday night on Twitter, saying a series of escalating tariffs would begin June 10 to punish Mexico for illegal immigrants heading across the U.S. border.

The move was pushed by senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, possibly the most hardline anti-immigrant official in the Trump administration.

The tariffs were announced while Vice President Mike Pence was traveling and senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow was undergoing hip replacement surgery.

A source close to the White House told CNBC the surprise decision was the result of Trump getting “riled up” by talk radio hosts about the recent surge in border crossings.

