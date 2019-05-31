Trump just tweeted his first-ever LGBT pride ‘statement’ – while ignoring all his anti-LGBT attacks

President Donald Trump has just tweeted a short statement recognizing LGBT Pride month – his first-ever recognition of June as Pride month. True to form, his tweets were self-congratulatory and self-promotional. But most importantly, they are a cheap attempt to cover up his horrific record on LGBTQ civil rights.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals,” Trump tweeted, “on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” he concluded.

That “effort” is not even boilerplate: there is no actual “campaign” to decriminalize homosexuality. When asked about it weeks after its “launch” Trump told reporters he wasn’t even aware it existed.

Trump’s recognition of Pride month comes just one day after his State Dept. quietly announced the formation of a new “Commission on Unalienable Rights” to “provide fresh thinking” on “natural law and natural rights,” which is code via the Christian right for anti-LGBT policies.

Let’s not forget two years ago, July 26, when Trump out of the blue and without notifying any of his military experts, announced via Twitter he was enacting a complete and total ban on all transgender service members in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Trump support of attacks on women’s reproductive rights, including the eight abortion bans passed into law this year alone, adversely affect LGBT people, especially “lesbian young women in particular are two to ten times more likely to become pregnant than heterosexual youth.”

Or Trump’s unprecedented flooding of the federal court system, including the U.S. Supreme Court, with judges who are openly and at times openly-hostile to civil rights and equality for LGBT people.

Or his embrace of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, white supremacists, and the religious right – all of whom are actively working to deprive LGBTQ people of their rights.

Or his decision to allow Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and his Attorneys General to dismantled literally every protection enacted under President Barack Obama for transgender people in America – including transgender youth.

President Trump has already proven he is the most anti-LGBT president in American history.

Two tweets don’t erase years of not just neglect, but active abuse and outright discrimination.