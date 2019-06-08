42 elected US prosecutors say they won’t enforce strict abortion laws
A group of American prosecutors pledged on Friday not to enforce strict abortion laws in response to attempts to tighten access to the procedure in parts of the United States.
The 42 elected prosecutors — some of whom come from states that have restricted access, others from where the procedure remains easily available — wrote that the new laws would “violate constitutional rights that have been the law of the land for nearly 50 years.”
The lawyers added that “many of the laws are so vaguely written” anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.
The attorneys who signed the pledge come from 24 states and the US capital Washington, with 12 being statewide attorneys general and the rest being local elected prosecutors who can make their own charging decisions.
Access to abortion in the United States is governed by the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which allows for conditions to be placed on the procedure only after the first trimester of pregnancy.
In mid-May, Alabama’s governor signed into law the country’s toughest abortion law, which prohibits the procedure unless the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother or if the fetus has a fatal condition.
Six other states have tightened their legislation in recent months, making it illegal to practice any type of abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark — when many women aren’t aware they’re pregnant.
These laws aren’t yet being enforced partially because they conflict with Supreme Court precedent, but many of the laws’ supporters say their intention is to spark a challenge in the country’s highest court and give justices the opportunity to reverse Roe v Wade.
The Supreme Court has tilted conservative under President Donald Trump, who has declared himself “strongly Pro-Life.”
Judges in Iowa and Kentucky have already blocked the implementation of newly passed state abortion laws.
42 elected US prosecutors say they won’t enforce strict abortion laws
A group of American prosecutors pledged on Friday not to enforce strict abortion laws in response to attempts to tighten access to the procedure in parts of the United States.
The 42 elected prosecutors -- some of whom come from states that have restricted access, others from where the procedure remains easily available -- wrote that the new laws would "violate constitutional rights that have been the law of the land for nearly 50 years."
The lawyers added that "many of the laws are so vaguely written" anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.
The attorneys who signed the pledge come from 24 states and the US capital Washington, with 12 being statewide attorneys general and the rest being local elected prosecutors who can make their own charging decisions.
Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ accuse Trump of stoking public rage
Five men wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape of a New York jogger accused Donald Trump on Friday of putting "a bounty on our heads," as a Netflix documentary sheds renewed light on their ordeal.
The "Central Park Five" case saw a group of teens, four black and one Hispanic aged 14 to 16, falsely accused of nearly killing a young white woman.
It dominated headlines 30 years ago, sharply exposing fraught race relations in the US city.
President Trump, a real estate mogul at the time, amplified public outrage by paying for full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty.
Seminal feminist punk band Bikini Kill stages comeback
A 90s-era radical feminist punk band whose scream-along sound became a girl-power call to arms, Bikini Kill was a beacon for a generation of activists striving for a world more hospitable to women.
Now, as an American political battle over reproductive rights rages more fiercely than it has in years, the group known for their catchphrase "Revolution Girl Style, Now!" is back, reuniting to spread their message of empowerment and equality, protesting violence against women and normalizing female anger.
The group -- including frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox and newcomer Erica Dawn Lyle -- broke up in 1997 but recently delivered a thunderous series of performances in New York after playing shows in Los Angeles, and will rock London on Monday.