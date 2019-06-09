9/11 first responders slam Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham for failing to renew compensation fund: ‘We’re just not going to take your crap’
Two 9/11 first responders lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina for failing to renew a compensation fund for 9/11 victims during a CNN appearance on Wednesday.
Interviewed by CNN’s John Berman for “New Day,” John Feal and Brian McGuire — both of whom were first responders at the World Trade Center in New York City following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — asserted that neither McConnell nor Graham is doing enough to help 9/11 first responders receive the health care they need.
Feal, founder of the FeelGood Foundation, praised comedian Jon Stewart for his efforts on behalf of 9/11 first responders. And Feal noted that he has attended countless funerals since 9/11, saying, “I’ve been to over 180 of these funerals. This is painful. This is sad. And I’m tired of listening to excuses.”
When Berman asked who was responsible for the holdup with support for the 9/11 compensation fund, Feal responded, “History will show you, in 2010, 2015, it was Republican leadership.”
Feal explained what while the Democrat-controlled House has been responsive to his “team” recently, he had major complaints about the Senate.
“Now,” Feal told Berman, “we’re going to go to the Senate, where bills go to die, because it’s run by a bunch of cranky old white men who are trying to keep control of this country. So, Mitch McConnell, we’re on our way. Lindsey Graham, we’re on our way. You know who we are; we’ve met with you before. We’re just not going to take your crap this time. It’s that simple.”
Feal went on to tell Berman, “Thank you for telling our story because without you telling our story, this remains a New York issue. There’s 433 out of 435 congressional districts in this country that sent somebody to Ground Zero, the Pentagon or Shanksville, (Pennsylvania) that are affected by 9/11.”
Feal added that according to the federal government, “there are 12,000 people now with a certified cancer” because of the health problems they suffered as a result of the 9/11 attacks.
House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for stonewalling Census investigation
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for their refusal to cooperate with the investigation into how the Trump administration is rigging the 2020 Census against Democrats and people of color.
In a statement prior to the vote, a spokesperson for House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said that the Justice Department and the Commerce Department "have made no commitment or counter-offer regarding any of the critical documents in our subpoenas."
The Trump administration invoked executive privilege over the Census documents ahead of the vote.
‘When I hear the ‘I word’ I think of imbecile’: MSNBC panel mocks Trump’s stupidity for trying to be impeached
President Donald Trump has tried to egg on Democrats and encourage them to impeach him. An MSNBC panel walked through several strange personality traits that seem to be contributing to his eagerness.
According to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker, Trump appears to be "goading" Democrats into impeaching him "because he believed it would be beneficial for him." She noted that Trump, ironically, seems to be looking at former President Bill Clinton as a guide. Clinton not only survived but thrived.
"At the end of the day everyone I talked to, President Trump does not want to be impeached, he understands that will be a bad thing," she said. Though he seems to be intrigued by it, calling impeachment "the I-word."
Sheriff’s Detective says he’s ‘sick of sodomy’ – delivers Bible-pounding sermon calling for execution of LGBT people
'Sick of Sodomy Getting Crammed Down Our Throats'A Tennessee Sheriff's Detective is under fire after calling for the Bible-based state-sponsored arrest and execution of all LGBTQ people.
Detective Grayson Fritts, who is also a pastor at the All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, on Sunday, June 2, delivered a sermon (video below) titled "Why Leviticus 20:13 Should Still Be Enforced."
As Fritts begins his hour and seven-minute long sermon, he says he doesn't want to preach about Leviticus – a portion of the Old Testament Bible that calls for men who sleep with men to be put to death – but says he has to. He also says he's "sick of sodomy getting crammed down our throats," suggesting he might want to preach abut Leviticus more than he suggests.