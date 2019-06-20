Accused child molester Roy Moore set to re-launch Senate campaign against Democrat: Report
Accused child molester and twice-removed State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is set to re-launch his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat, currently held by Democrat Doug Jones. Moore lost to Jones in a special election to fill the Alabama seat held for decades by now-fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Moore, a right wing religious extremist, was publicly asked to not run again by President Donald Trump, and mocked by Jones over the past month as rumors grew of his interest in trying to win the seat again.
The Associated Press, citing three sources familiar with Moore’s “thinking,” reports he is set to announce his entry into the race today. But they warn “the former judge has been unpredictable and could decide at the last minute not to run.”
It does not appear he has great support to run, based on this photo by a reporter for a local Alabama news outlet:
Here on location where @RealJudgeMoore will make his Senate announcement on 2:00 pic.twitter.com/WsxG0fJFlrADVERTISEMENT
— Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) June 20, 2019
