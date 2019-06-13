Actor Cuba Gooding Jr surrenders to NY police over groping claim
Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr on Thursday turned himself in to New York police to face an expected charge of groping a woman in a Manhattan bar over the weekend — an allegation he denies.
A police spokesman confirmed that the 51-year-old Gooding — who won an Academy Award in 1997 for his performance as a football player in “Jerry Maguire” — had surrendered, but would not comment on the nature of the complaint.
Several US media outlets reported that a woman says that Gooding, a native New Yorker, grabbed her breast during a night out late Sunday.
When asked about the incident on Tuesday at Los Angeles airport by celebrity news outlet TMZ, Gooding denied the allegations and said “nothing” happened.
“I trust the system. There’s a tape that shows what really happened,” he said.
Other reports indicate a second woman has come forward with claims that the actor groped her buttocks in March 2008, also in a Manhattan club.
Gooding’s first major role came in the groundbreaking 1991 movie about life in the inner city, “Boyz n the Hood.” More recently, he played OJ Simpson in “The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.
‘Timing of this is odd’: Fox News host thinks Sarah Sanders may be leaving because of Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday speculated that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was leaving her position as the White House press secretary because of President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News.
"The timing of this is odd," Cavuto said. "Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president, the hypothetical came up about accepting intelligence from a foreign source and the president of course reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?"