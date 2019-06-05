Alabama teens brutally beaten and threatened with rape by adults while kayaking: ‘It was just chaos’

A group of adults attacked some north Alabama teenagers and threatened them with rape while paddling on a weekend boat trip.

Collins Nelson, who recently graduated from Huntsville High School, and a group of friends were out Sunday on the Flint River when a man paddling behind them began heckling the group, reported AL.com.

The man repeatedly called the 18-year-old Nelson “sissy boy,” and the teen said they returned the same slur at the heckler, but they tried to get away from him after the man threatened one of the girls with rape and said he and his friends would see the group downriver.

Nelson said the group of nine boys and five girls were drinking beer underage, but he said none of them were intoxicated.

“We proceed to go down the river a little more and hear his friends running through the woods telling us just to be ready,” Nelson told reporters in a conference at his attorney’s office.

The teens arrived at a bank with sand bars, according to a 16-year-old girl who was there, and a group of men and women in their 20s and 30s ran into the water yelling animal noises and attacked them, saying “We got you!”

“It was just chaos from there,” Nelson said, “flipping our kayaks, flipped my kayak, some man put me in a headlock and proceeded to beat my face.”

Nelson suffered a broken nose and broken eye socket that will require surgery, his attorney said.

The teenage girl said a woman grabbed one teen’s hair and tried to force her head underwater, and she escaped crying and gasping.

Nelson said two men held him underwater, and he didn’t remember many details after that.

The teens again began paddling down the river with the adults in pursuit, and they tried to get help from four other groups of adults they passed along the way — as their tormenters continued heckling them.

Someone called police from the river, and officers were waiting when the teens finally made it to the takeout point.

“If the police hadn’t been there, I think these people would have continued to beat us up,” said the teenage girl. “I think that was their intention.”

A police spokesman said the officers did not see evidence of serious injury, which he said made the case a misdemeanor.

The adults told officers the teenagers beat up one member of their group, who came back with his friends to retaliate.

Nelson’s attorney said he has identified two of the alleged assailants as Jordan English and Bryan Anderson and is suing them for medical costs and other damages, and he hopes to have a misdemeanor warrant sworn out against them.

Police said the charges could be upgraded if the teens are re-evaluated by a doctor.