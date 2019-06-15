Alt-Right headed to court — the ‘serious injuries’ inflicted on two sisters could cost white nationalists $10 million

Some of the most prominent members of the Alt-Right are being sued by two sisters for $10 million.

Sisters Tadrint and Micah Washington filed a lawsuit after being seriously injured in the fatal Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Daily Progress reported Saturday.

“The suit has since been narrowed to Fields, Kessler, Spencer, the National Policy Institute, William Regnery II, AltRight Corp., Mike Peinovich, Michael Hill, Matthew Heimbach, the Traditionalist Worker Party, the League of the South, Bradley Griffin, Vanguard America, Augustus Invictus, Chris Cantwell, Andrew Anglin, Moonbase Holdings, Identity Europa, Nathan Damigo and Elliott Kline,” the newspaper reported.

“The sisters — who said they did not take part in any protesting that day — were on their way home when they found themselves being detoured down Fourth Street Southeast,” the Daily Progress explained. “When Fields drove his Dodge Challenger down Fourth Street, it slammed into the sisters’ vehicle and the two were thrown into the dashboard and windshield and suffered serious injuries.”

The lawsuit has languished as many of the defendants have had difficulties finding attorneys who will represent them.