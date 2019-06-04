Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Angry political toady’ Franklin Graham is an ‘abomination’ to Christianity: Former Bush speechwriter

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative columnist Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, has taken a hammer to the Rev. Franklin Graham’s call for Christians to pray for President Donald Trump to defeat his political enemies.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson said that Graham has completely warped and twisted Christian teachings and filtered them through the very narrow lens of personal politics.

“In Graham, we are seeing God in the hands of an angry political toady,” he wrote. “Offended by the views and tactics of Trump’s opponents, Graham decided to play his ultimate trump card: calling for God to intervene on one side of a political and cultural struggle.”

He then went on to describe Graham’s theological view that he could personally call on God to help the president win the 2020 election “an absurdity and an abomination” that completely contradicts Christian teaching.

“Graham has become a prophet in exact reverse,” he argued. “Instead of calling out Trump’s cruelty and poor character, he excuses them. Instead of confronting corruption, Graham blesses it. His message reveals nothing about God’s priorities and everything about his own. He has found his pearl of great price — the political welfare of Trump — and has sold everything else to buy it.”

Read the whole column here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez warns lobbyist-backed Democrats they ‘will lose the presidency to Trump’

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been blunt in her assessment of Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.: If the Democratic presidential candidate is not going to support Medicare for All, he needs to "please sashay away."

Ocasio-Cortez sent this message to Delaney after the Maryland congressman was booed by crowds at the California Democratic Convention for saying that Medicare for All is "actually not good policy," according to The Hill. More specifically, Delaney told the audience that "Medicare for All may sound good, but it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Deeply stupid’ Fox News analyst Brit Hume gets pounded for comparing ex-Trump aide Carter Page to MLK

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume compared former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. -- and was swiftly set straight.

The conservative broadcaster linked to a Wall Street Journal column by William McGurn, who compared FBI surveillance of Page to recently revealed secret recordings of King made by federal agents under former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

But McGurn and Hume agreed there was little substantial difference between the two cases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Democrats can cripple Trump — without Mueller’s help

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin complimented House Democrats for their plan to hold hearings on Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump -- and suggested they can do additional damage to the president's reputation without the former special counsel..

Rubin interviewed former prosecutor Mimi Rocah, who said she saw the hearings as a good first step to educate the public about what the Mueller report actually says.

Continue Reading

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 