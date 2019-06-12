Anti-LGBT Texas governor protects sanctity of biscuits and bigotry by signing ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill into law
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill to protect a fast food chicken restaurant best known for its owners anti-LGBT bigotry. Conservative lawmakers drafted the bill when their beloved Chick-fil-A was banned by members of the San Antonio city council from the county’s municipal airport’s food court over the nationwide chain’s owners multi-million dollar donations to anti-LGBT causes.
The bill enshrines special religious rights for people of faith to discriminate.According to the Dallas Voice, the language in Senate Bill 1978 was watered down to enable its passage. It still packs a wallop. The law now says “a governmental entity may not take any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on a person’s belief or action in accordance with the person’s sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction, including beliefs or convictions regarding marriage.”
For watered-down language it is exceptionally sweeping.
Equality Texas calls the new law an “anti-LGBTQ dog whistle.”
Abbott had strongly hinted he would sign the bill last month.
So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill?
I’ll let you know after dinner.
@ChickfilA #txlege pic.twitter.com/xKS3vDV4gS
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 21, 2019
Trump is telling aides he will ‘sue’ Democrats if they pursue impeachment: report
Democrats in the House of Representatives continue to be sharply divided on whether or not they should pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while lawmakers ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very much in favor of it. And President Trump, according the Washington Post, is claiming that he will “sue” Democrats if they pursue impeachment.
MSNBC’s Kellyanne Conway interview goes off the rails as she accuses network of lying about Mueller
Kellyanne Conway accused MSNBC broadcasters of lying about collusion by the Trump campaign in a freewheeling and combative appearance on the network.
The White House senior adviser insisted that President Donald Trump had cooperated fully with special counsel Robert Mueller, and said his report had ultimately cleared him and his associates of wrongdoing -- but she said House Democrats and the media were trying to redo the investigation to obtain different results.
"I'll point you back to when the Mueller report first came out, journalists like you were asking us, well, when will you move on, how long will you keep on sort of preening and saying there is nothing in the Mueller report other than what we have already known?" Conway said. "Yet it's them who are in Congress trying to do a do-over of a report that is the authoritative, definitive, conclusive and final word on what was investigated. It was meant to be investigating collusion by a foreign government in a campaign that I ran to a successful end, and we already, as a nation, have spent 22 months and tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money."
Devin Nunes gets crushed at Mueller hearing for trying to pass off Manafort’s ties to Russia as ordinary
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) on Wednesday delivered a blistering denunciation of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for trying to brush off former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's past ties to Russian agents as perfectly normal.
As part of his opening statement about hearings into the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Nunes claimed that Mueller documented "a long litany of ordinary contacts between Trump associates and Russians," while also claiming that "no conversations actually created or even discussed a conspiracy."