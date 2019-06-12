Anti-LGBT Texas governor protects sanctity of biscuits and bigotry by signing ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill into law

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill to protect a fast food chicken restaurant best known for its owners anti-LGBT bigotry. Conservative lawmakers drafted the bill when their beloved Chick-fil-A was banned by members of the San Antonio city council from the county’s municipal airport’s food court over the nationwide chain’s owners multi-million dollar donations to anti-LGBT causes.

The bill enshrines special religious rights for people of faith to discriminate.According to the Dallas Voice, the language in Senate Bill 1978 was watered down to enable its passage. It still packs a wallop. The law now says “a governmental entity may not take any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on a person’s belief or action in accordance with the person’s sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction, including beliefs or convictions regarding marriage.”

For watered-down language it is exceptionally sweeping.

Equality Texas calls the new law an “anti-LGBTQ dog whistle.”

Abbott had strongly hinted he would sign the bill last month.

