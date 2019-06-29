Quantcast
Apple to move Mac Pro production to China: WSJ

Apple will shift production of its Mac Pro computers to China, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

That desktop is the only major Apple device produced in the US, in Texas to be exact.

Apple has chosen a Taiwanese contractor, Quanta Computer Inc., to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer near Shanghai, the Journal said, quoting people familiar with Apple’s plans.

Apple did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Mac Pro is a niche product for Apple and not a high volume seller. But the shift could still anger President Donald Trump, who has been pressing US companies in general and Apple specifically to make things in America.

The shift also comes amid the trade war between the US and China. Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on almost all imports from China, which would raise prices for US consumers.

