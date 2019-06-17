Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’

Published

1 min ago

on

The ghostwriter for Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” book observed on Monday that the president is “running more scared” than he has ever seen.

Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.

“I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared,” Schwartz wrote. “The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Duncan Hunter threw his wife under the bus — but now it appears she’s cooperating with prosecutors

Published

1 min ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) may be in serious trouble if his wife's guilty plea is any indication.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show with a short segment about Hunter throwing his wife under the bus during an interview. Now, however, his wife is pleading guilty. It made Oliver chuckle because a guilty plea typically means the defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.

RollCall cited the plea agreement, which instructs Mrs. Hunter to "make a good faith effort to provide substantial assistance to the United States in the investigation and prosecution of others."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disgraced former Rep. Allen West: God told me to run for office again — this time from Texas

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West (R-FL) said on Monday that God has called on him to run for Congress again.

West, who was disciplined in the military for conducting a mock execution on an Iraqi, became a conservative torchbearer while in Congress. During his tenure, he asserted that over 80 Democratic members were communists.

In a blog post on Monday, West explained that he had not intended to seek office again.

"I believe that you must fix your eyes firmly upon God," he said. "So, here I am in Texas, where I came, not to seek any political office, however, there is a calling."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dallas gunman posted ominous Facebook warning before opening fire outside federal building

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

A Texas man was shot and killed after he opened fire with a military-style rifle at a federal building.

FBI agents identified the gunman as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde shortly after he was killed by law enforcement officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

It's not clear why Clyde fired gunshots outside the government building.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link