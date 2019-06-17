‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’
The ghostwriter for Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” book observed on Monday that the president is “running more scared” than he has ever seen.
Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.
“I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared,” Schwartz wrote. “The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.”
I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared. The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 17, 2019
